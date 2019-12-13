UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says Begins Forming New Government

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he had begun forming a new government, with a new parliament to be formed early next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he had begun forming a new government, with a new parliament to be formed early next week.

"I am forming a new government, and on Monday MPs will arrive at Westminster to form a new parliament," he told reporters outside his residence at 10 Downing Street.

Johnson's Conservatives won a comfortable majority in Thursday's general election, winning seats in the opposition Labour Party's traditional heartland with his promise to "get Brexit done" by January 31.

