MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he does not think putting restrictions on the export of vaccines and other medical supplies is sensible, hinting that companies may decide to pull investment from countries that impose "blockades."

"The partnership we have with our European colleagues is very very important, we continue to work with them. Vaccines, as you know, are the product of international cooperation. I don't think that blockades of either vaccines or of medicines, of ingredients for vaccines, are sensible, and I think that the long-term damage done by blockades can be very considerable," Johnson told a parliamentary committee.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that the bloc will consider introducing the principles of "reciprocity and proportionality" into its export authorization mechanism.

Speaking at a press conference, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the new measures may help ensure the bloc's supply of vaccines by taking into account the epidemiological situation in destination countries, as well as the current restrictions in those nations.

Johnson said that companies may make decisions on whether they wanted to invest in countries where there are restrictions in place.

"I would just gently point out to anybody considering a blockade or an interruption of supply chains, that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed," the prime minister remarked.