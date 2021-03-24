UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Says 'Blockades' Of Vaccines, Medicines Not 'Sensible'

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:42 PM

UK's Johnson Says 'Blockades' of Vaccines, Medicines Not 'Sensible'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he does not think putting restrictions on the export of vaccines and other medical supplies is sensible, hinting that companies may decide to pull investment from countries that impose "blockades."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he does not think putting restrictions on the export of vaccines and other medical supplies is sensible, hinting that companies may decide to pull investment from countries that impose "blockades."

"The partnership we have with our European colleagues is very very important, we continue to work with them. Vaccines, as you know, are the product of international cooperation. I don't think that blockades of either vaccines or of medicines, of ingredients for vaccines, are sensible, and I think that the long-term damage done by blockades can be very considerable," Johnson told a parliamentary committee.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced that the bloc will consider introducing the principles of "reciprocity and proportionality" into its export authorization mechanism.

Speaking at a press conference, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the new measures may help ensure the bloc's supply of vaccines by taking into account the epidemiological situation in destination countries, as well as the current restrictions in those nations.

Johnson said that companies may make decisions on whether they wanted to invest in countries where there are restrictions in place.

"I would just gently point out to anybody considering a blockade or an interruption of supply chains, that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom May From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on re-election in N ..

5 minutes ago

Business Owners in Ukraine's Odessa Protest Agains ..

5 minutes ago

Bayern star Davies made UN refugee ambassador

5 minutes ago

DIC recover missing cell phones worth Rs. 0.25 mln ..

5 minutes ago

Comprehensive strategy imperative for conservation ..

13 minutes ago

PPP Will never resign from assembles: Sheikh Rashe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.