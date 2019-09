(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the possibility of a Brexit deal, noting a "good deal of progress" in talks with Brussels

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the possibility of a Brexit deal, noting a "good deal of progress " in talks with Brussels

"There is the rough shape of a deal to be done... I am cautiously optimistic," Johnson said, speaking during a visit to Rotherham in northern England.