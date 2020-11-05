UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says Confident No Need To Extend English COVID-19 Lockdown After December 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Thursday that the advice he has received suggests that there will be no need to extend England's COVID-19 lockdown, which entered into force earlier in the day, after December 2.

"The advice I've received suggests that four weeks is enough for these measures to make a real impact. So, these rules will expire, and on December 2, we plan to move back to a tiered approach," Johnson said at a government COVID-19 press briefing.

A four-week nationwide lockdown entered into force in England earlier in the day, after it was approved by lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The new measures have replaced the regional three-tiered COVID-19 alert system that was operating in England, which introduced tougher social distancing restrictions in areas with high transmission rates.

The UK is currently battling its second wave of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Social Care registered 25,177 new COVID-19 cases and 492 new deaths on Wednesday.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 1.09 million positive tests and 47,742 deaths have been reported in the UK, according to the official data.

