(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for coronavirus, could be removed a month earlier than the March 24 deadline

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for coronavirus, could be removed a month earlier than the March 24 deadline.

"Providing the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early," Johnson told Parliament.

The prime minister said that the government's plan for living with the COVID-19 pandemic will be presented on February 21, when Parliament is back from recess.