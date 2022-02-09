UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says COVID-19 Isolation Rules Could Be Removed In 2 Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

UK's Johnson Says COVID-19 Isolation Rules Could Be Removed in 2 Weeks

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for coronavirus, could be removed a month earlier than the March 24 deadline

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for coronavirus, could be removed a month earlier than the March 24 deadline.

"Providing the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early," Johnson told Parliament.

The prime minister said that the government's plan for living with the COVID-19 pandemic will be presented on February 21, when Parliament is back from recess.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom February March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ulema assures district administration for implemen ..

Ulema assures district administration for implementation of Coronavirus vaccinat ..

45 seconds ago
 OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

56 minutes ago
 UK Defence Secretary Plans to Meet With Russia's S ..

UK Defence Secretary Plans to Meet With Russia's Shoigu on Friday - Embassy

46 seconds ago
 Corps Commanders' Conference pays tributes to mart ..

Corps Commanders' Conference pays tributes to martyrs for repulsing Balochistan ..

49 seconds ago
 King of Spain tests positive for Covid-19: royal p ..

King of Spain tests positive for Covid-19: royal palace

51 seconds ago
 Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly ..

Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly in Women Sports Festival Char ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>