MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) There is not sufficient scientific data to make international comparisons between outbreaks of COVID-19 in individual countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

During his return to Prime Minister's Questions after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the prime minister was asked by Labour leader Keir Starmer for his response to the UK overtaking Italy this past week for the second-most coronavirus-related deaths in the world, behind the United States.

"Of course, every death is a tragedy, and he's right to draw attention to the appalling statistics, not just in this country but of course around the world ... I don't think that international comparisons and all the data is yet there to draw all the conclusions that we want," Johnson said.

The prime minister cited Professor David Spiegelhalter, a University of Cambridge academic, who published an op-ed in The Guardian newspaper on Thursday, stating that it will take months or even years for reliable trends to be drawn from international data.

There will also be time in the coming months to assess the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Johnson said.

"What I can tell him is that at every stage as we took the decisions we did, we were governed by one overriding principle and aim and that was to save lives and to protect our NHS. I believe that of course there will be a time to look at what decisions we took and whether we could've taken different decisions," the prime minister added.

As of Tuesday, public health authorities in the UK have registered 112 more deaths than their Italian counterparts. On that day, the UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 693 new COVID-19 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 29,427.

Italy reported 236 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 29,315.