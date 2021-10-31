(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries have made some progress at the summit in Rome but still have a long way to go, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

The G20 leaders just concluded a two-day summit in the Italian capital.

The agenda included, among other topical issues, measures to fight climate change, as well as measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, cybercrime and other challenges of today.

"We made some progress in this G20, it was a reasonable G20 (summit), but we have a long way to go," Johnson told a press conference in the end of the G20 meeting in Rome.

Earlier in the day, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called the summit successful, as the participants have committed to allocating additional funds on key issues.