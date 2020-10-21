(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The authorities in Greater Manchester will receive 60 million Pounds ($78.5 million) to help support businesses after the government forcibly raised the region to tier three, or very high, in England's new COVID-19 alert level system, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding that the funds will be distributed despite Mayor Andy Burnham's rejection of a deal.

"Yesterday, the mayor of Greater Manchester was offered a further 60 million pounds, which he turned down ... that cash will be distributed to the boroughs of Greater Manchester," Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday.

The UK government has clashed with Burnham over the last 10 days after the Greater Manchester authorities refused to accept a deal to move into tier three. The enhanced social distancing measures could see the closure of pubs, bars, casinos, and bookmakers.

Burnham has previously said that funding totaling 65 million pounds was the "bare minimum" that the region needed to support its population of roughly 2.

8 million people. The mayor has also stated that a fully costed plan had put the required amount at 90 million pounds.

According to a new initiative announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, those left without work under tier three measures will receive 67 percent of their wages from the government. Burnham has urged leaders to raise this amount to 80 percent, the figure that was given to furloughed workers this past spring.

Johnson on Tuesday evening announced that despite no deal being reached with the region's authorities, Greater Manchester will come under tier three restrictions from Friday.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 21,331 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest single-day rise recorded since the 22,961 new cases added to the country's case total on October 4 following a technical error.

A further 241 deaths were also reported by public health officials in the UK on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase to the death toll since June.