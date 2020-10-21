UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Says Manchester To Get $78.5Mln In Funding For Entering Tier 3 COVID-19 Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:06 PM

UK's Johnson Says Manchester to Get $78.5Mln in Funding for Entering Tier 3 COVID-19 Level

The authorities in Greater Manchester will receive 60 million pounds ($78.5 million) to help support businesses after the government forcibly raised the region to tier three, or very high, in England's new COVID-19 alert level system, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding that the funds will be distributed despite Mayor Andy Burnham's rejection of a deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The authorities in Greater Manchester will receive 60 million Pounds ($78.5 million) to help support businesses after the government forcibly raised the region to tier three, or very high, in England's new COVID-19 alert level system, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding that the funds will be distributed despite Mayor Andy Burnham's rejection of a deal.

"Yesterday, the mayor of Greater Manchester was offered a further 60 million pounds, which he turned down ... that cash will be distributed to the boroughs of Greater Manchester," Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday.

The UK government has clashed with Burnham over the last 10 days after the Greater Manchester authorities refused to accept a deal to move into tier three. The enhanced social distancing measures could see the closure of pubs, bars, casinos, and bookmakers.

Burnham has previously said that funding totaling 65 million pounds was the "bare minimum" that the region needed to support its population of roughly 2.

8 million people. The mayor has also stated that a fully costed plan had put the required amount at 90 million pounds.

According to a new initiative announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, those left without work under tier three measures will receive 67 percent of their wages from the government. Burnham has urged leaders to raise this amount to 80 percent, the figure that was given to furloughed workers this past spring.

Johnson on Tuesday evening announced that despite no deal being reached with the region's authorities, Greater Manchester will come under tier three restrictions from Friday.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 21,331 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest single-day rise recorded since the 22,961 new cases added to the country's case total on October 4 following a technical error.

A further 241 deaths were also reported by public health officials in the UK on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase to the death toll since June.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Alert Manchester United Kingdom June October From Government Million

Recent Stories

CM Punjab took solid steps to change 'Thana cultur ..

32 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Oct 26 in district

34 seconds ago

KP govt to set up cargo terminal on, Ghulam Khan, ..

35 seconds ago

Another Large Area of England Put Under Tougher CO ..

38 seconds ago

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

44 minutes ago

KTH resumes institution based practice in evening

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.