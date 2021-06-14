UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says NATO Summit Chance For Alliance To 'Reconfirm Importance'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday noted the importance of the NATO summit underway in Brussels, describing it as an opportunity for the military bloc to reassert the importance of Transatlantic alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday noted the importance of the NATO summit underway in Brussels, describing it as an opportunity for the military bloc to reassert the importance of Transatlantic alliance.

"It's great to be here at NATO in Brussels for a very important summit.

This is obviously the first NATO summit for the new US president, Joe Biden, a chance to reconfirm the importance of the transatlantic alliance, which I know the president believes very strongly in," Johnson said in a doorstop statement ahead of the event.

Last week, Biden and Johnson held a meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, where they vowed to further strengthen bilateral defense efforts.

