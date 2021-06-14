UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that none of the NATO member states wished to start a Cold War with China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that none of the NATO member states wished to start a Cold War with China.

"I don't think anybody around the table today wants to descend into a new Cold War with China.

I don't think that's where people are, but I think people see challenges. They see things that we have to manage together. But they also see opportunities," Johnson said in a doorstop statement ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels.