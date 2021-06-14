UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Says No One At NATO Wants 'New Cold War' With China

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

UK's Johnson Says No One at NATO Wants 'New Cold War' With China

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that none of the NATO member states wished to start a Cold War with China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that none of the NATO member states wished to start a Cold War with China.

"I don't think anybody around the table today wants to descend into a new Cold War with China.

I don't think that's where people are, but I think people see challenges. They see things that we have to manage together. But they also see opportunities," Johnson said in a doorstop statement ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister China Brussels United Kingdom

Recent Stories

'Strategic depth' obsolete as Pakistan committed t ..

2 minutes ago

Biarritz risk sanctions after post-match pitch inv ..

2 minutes ago

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO S ..

2 minutes ago

Sixth to Eight grade classes to resume from June 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Sajal Aly to appear in Atif Aslam’s new video so ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.