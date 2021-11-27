UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between Fully Vaccinated People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between Fully Vaccinated People

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the new Omicron coronavirus strain is likely to be spread between fully vaccinated against COVID-19 people

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the new Omicron coronavirus strain is likely to be spread between fully vaccinated against COVID-19 people.

"I must stress this, as always with a new variant, there are many things that we just can not know at this early stage.

But our scientists are learning more hour by hour. And it does appear that Omicron spreads very rapidly and can be spread between people who are double vaccinated," Johnson said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the UK Health Ministry reported on two Omicron cases detected in the country.

