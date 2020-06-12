UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says Police Will Arrest Those Responsible For Acts Of Vandalism In London

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

UK's Johnson Says Police Will Arrest Those Responsible for Acts of Vandalism in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The UK police will arrest culprits responsible for property damage and attacks on the law enforcement officers during the recent George Floyd demonstrations in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that vandalism is not tolerated in the United Kingdom.

For days, the United Kingdom has been gripped by protests staged by Black Lives Matter activists in the wake of the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Like in the US, some rallies have escalated into clashes with police and desecration of monuments. The protesters, in particular, defaced the Cenotaph war memorial and a statue of Sir Winston Churchill, branding the UK's wartime leader a "racist." London is bracing for further protests later on Friday and Saturday.

"I saw the police this morning and they've already made hundreds of arrests in the last few days and they will make many more because, believe me, they can see the culprits. The culprits may think that they have got away with it, but they haven't, because overwhelmingly they are being recorded with body-worn camera, and we will bring them to justice, and they will face the full force of the law. It is not acceptable in this country to attack a police officer, it is not acceptable to set out in a calculated way to do damage to public property, let alone to a statue of Winston Churchill. So, that is the approach we will take," Johnson said during a press conference.

Over the last weekend, 36 police officers got injured in London by protesters who were trying to beat them or throw glass bottles at them.

