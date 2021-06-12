The recent surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, which experts believe is being driven by the spread of the so-called Delta variant of the disease, is a "matter of serious, serious concern," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday

"It's clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it's also true that the cases are going up and that the levels of hospitalization are going up. Now, we don't know exactly to what extent that is going to feed through into extra mortality, but clearly it's a matter of serious, serious concern," Johnson told reporters on the margins of the G7 summit.

On Friday, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care registered 8,125 new positive tests for COVID-19, the largest single-day increase to the case total since February.�

The mutant strain of COVID-19 first identified in India was renamed the Delta variant by the World Health Organization in late May.