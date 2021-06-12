UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Says Rising Number Of Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases 'Serious Concern'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:09 PM

UK's Johnson Says Rising Number of Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases 'Serious Concern'

The recent surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, which experts believe is being driven by the spread of the so-called Delta variant of the disease, is a "matter of serious, serious concern," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The recent surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, which experts believe is being driven by the spread of the so-called Delta variant of the disease, is a "matter of serious, serious concern," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.

"It's clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it's also true that the cases are going up and that the levels of hospitalization are going up. Now, we don't know exactly to what extent that is going to feed through into extra mortality, but clearly it's a matter of serious, serious concern," Johnson told reporters on the margins of the G7 summit.

On Friday, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care registered 8,125 new positive tests for COVID-19, the largest single-day increase to the case total since February.�

The mutant strain of COVID-19 first identified in India was renamed the Delta variant by the World Health Organization in late May.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Kingdom February May

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

19 minutes ago

Taylor stars as New Zealand gain first-innings lea ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. sets exports target of US $ 35 bln for FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago

11,000 young entrepreneurs get Rs10 bln soft loans ..

2 minutes ago

Covid chaos will make Spain stronger, says returni ..

2 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.