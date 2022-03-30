UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says Russia Trying To Force Ukraine, Its Allies To 'Capitulate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UK's Johnson Says Russia Trying to Force Ukraine, Its Allies to 'Capitulate'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday claimed that Russia is trying "to force" Ukraine and its allies "to capitulate."

"The Prime Minister underscored that we must judge Putin's regime by their actions not their words. Putin is twisting the knife in the open wound of Ukraine in an attempt to force the country and its allies to capitulate. The Prime Minister stressed to his fellow leaders that we should be unrelenting in our response," Johnson's office said in a statement released after a phone conversation between the UK leader and his colleagues from the United States, France, Germany and Italy.

The leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in reshaping the international energy architecture and reducing their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according to the statement. They also agreed that "there could be no relaxation of western resolve" until Russia ends its operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Italy United Kingdom United States February From

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

1 hour ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

1 hour ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

1 hour ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

1 hour ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.