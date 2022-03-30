(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday claimed that Russia is trying "to force" Ukraine and its allies "to capitulate."

"The Prime Minister underscored that we must judge Putin's regime by their actions not their words. Putin is twisting the knife in the open wound of Ukraine in an attempt to force the country and its allies to capitulate. The Prime Minister stressed to his fellow leaders that we should be unrelenting in our response," Johnson's office said in a statement released after a phone conversation between the UK leader and his colleagues from the United States, France, Germany and Italy.

The leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in reshaping the international energy architecture and reducing their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according to the statement. They also agreed that "there could be no relaxation of western resolve" until Russia ends its operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.