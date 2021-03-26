(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he stands "firmly" with the nine UK individuals and four entities that were hit with Chinese sanctions earlier in the day over their comments on the situation in Xinjiang.

Earlier on Friday, China announced that five UK members of parliament, two members of the House of Lords, an academic, a barrister, and four entities would be hit with sanctions after the UK, along with the EU, US, and Canada, sanctioned Chinese officials on Monday over alleged human rights violations in the western Chinese region.

"The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims. Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them," Johnson wrote in a Twitter post.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab earlier in the day called on the Chinese government to allow United Nations human rights officials to visit Xinjiang.