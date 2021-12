(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he takes "personal responsibility" for a crushing by-election defeat in a seat never previously lost by his Conservatives, which has prompted questions about his leadership.

"I take personal responsibility," Johnson said, after weeks of scandals and controversies culminated in his party's previously huge majority being overturned in the constituency of North Shropshire, central England.