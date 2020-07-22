MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday has said that a parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee report has revealed no evidence that Russia interfered in the country's 2016 Brexit referendum.

"What you have here ... is the rage and fury of the Remainer elite finding that there is in fact nothing in this report. No smoking gun whatsoever, after all that froth and fury, and suddenly all those who want to remain in the EU find they have no argument to stand on. They should simply move on," Johnson said during a session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer put pressure on the prime minister for withholding the publication of the committee's report for 10 months, but Johnson hit back, saying that Russia had no influence on the result of the referendum.

"The people of this country didn't vote to leave the EU because of pressure from Russia or Russian interference. They voted because they wanted to take back control," Johnson said, adding that his government was taking the "strongest possible action" against Moscow.

On Tuesday, the Intelligence and Security Committee published its findings of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the UK democratic process. The committee accused the government of failing to suitably investigate these claims.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the report "fake-shaped Russophobia," and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow has never interfered in electoral processes in any country.