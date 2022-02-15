UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says There Are Signs Of 'Diplomatic Opening' To End Ukrainian Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 11:07 PM

UK's Johnson Says There Are Signs of 'Diplomatic Opening' to End Ukrainian Crisis

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that there are clear signs of a "diplomatic opening" to end the Ukrainian crisis but claimed Russia is sending "mixed signals" after it announced that some of its troops are pulling back from near the border with Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that there are clear signs of a "diplomatic opening" to end the Ukrainian crisis but claimed Russia is sending "mixed signals" after it announced that some of its troops are pulling back from near the border with Ukraine.

"Last night going into today clearly there are signs of a diplomatic opening, there always has been an opportunity to talk, there are grounds for a conversation about Ukraine, with Ukraine, and that's good," Johnson told reporters after chairing a meeting of the government's emergency committee.

Although he noted that "we are seeing Russian openness to conversations," the prime minister said that intelligence is still "not encouraging" as it shows that Moscow is constructing field hospitals and bringing more battalion tactical groups closer to the border.

"So, mixed signals, I think, at the moment," Johnson added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

