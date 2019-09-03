UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says To Make First Visit To Ireland On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:22 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he would travel to Ireland next week, after claiming that progress in talks on Brexit that have become focused on the Irish border

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he would travel to Ireland next week, after claiming that progress in talks on Brexit that have become focused on the Irish border.

"I will be discussing it with the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday," Johnson told parliament in what will be his first visit since he came to power in July.

