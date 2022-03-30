UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says Ukraine Ceasefire Not Enough To Lift Russia Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:01 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that economic and financial sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine should not be lifted just because a ceasefire is agreed

"I certainly don't think that you could expect the G7 (the group of seven most industrialized economies) to lift sanctions simply because there's been a ceasefire in Ukraine," Johnson told a parliamentary committee.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

