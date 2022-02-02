UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says 'Vital' Diplomacy Finds Way Forward In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 07:46 PM

UK's Johnson Says 'Vital' Diplomacy Finds Way Forward in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday following a one-day visit to Kiev that the situation in Ukraine remains "risky" and that it was "vital" to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday following a one-day visit to Kiev that the situation in Ukraine remains "risky" and that it was "vital" to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"I must say that the situation remains risky and it is vital that diplomacy finds a way forward," Johnson replied when asked to inform lawmakers about the outcome of his trip.

The prime minister explained that his mission was to show that the UK stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine "at a very difficult time."

"The situation is very perilous and the job of the UK is to lead the West in bringing together the most important countries in creating a package of economic sanctions that would deter President (Vladimir) Putin from what I believe would be a disastrous miscalculation," Johnson said.

Western nations and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. The Kremlin said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that Russia has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Job Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Lead United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

1 hour ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

1 hour ago
 AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz ..

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Putin, Xi to Adopt Joint Statement on Internationa ..

Putin, Xi to Adopt Joint Statement on International Relations - Kremlin Aide

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Johnson to Have Phone Conversation Tonight ..

Putin, Johnson to Have Phone Conversation Tonight - Kremlin Aide Ushakov

2 minutes ago
 Six proclaimed offenders arrested during raid

Six proclaimed offenders arrested during raid

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>