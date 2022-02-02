UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday following a one-day visit to Kiev that the situation in Ukraine remains "risky" and that it was "vital" to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday following a one-day visit to Kiev that the situation in Ukraine remains "risky" and that it was "vital" to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"I must say that the situation remains risky and it is vital that diplomacy finds a way forward," Johnson replied when asked to inform lawmakers about the outcome of his trip.

The prime minister explained that his mission was to show that the UK stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine "at a very difficult time."

"The situation is very perilous and the job of the UK is to lead the West in bringing together the most important countries in creating a package of economic sanctions that would deter President (Vladimir) Putin from what I believe would be a disastrous miscalculation," Johnson said.

Western nations and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. The Kremlin said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that Russia has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.