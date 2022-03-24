UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said Western powers should target Russia's gold reserves as he called for imposing more economic sanctions against Moscow for launching an operation in Ukraine.

"We need to do more. And so we need to do more economically, can we do more to stop him (Russian President Vladimir Putin) using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?" Johnson told LBC radio ahead of traveling to Brussels to attend a NATO meeting.

The prime minister, who on Wednesday evening announced that the UK will send 6,000 more missiles and funds to Kiev, said the West "should do more to give the Ukrainians military support.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

