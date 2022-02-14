UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would soon speak to US President Joe Biden about the situation in Ukraine

"I'm going to be doing everything I can to help the diplomatic process.

I'll be talking to various leaders, including Joe Biden, very soon," he said.

Johnson cited Biden as saying there were signs that Russia was planning for "something that could take place within the next 48 hours" and called the situation "very dangerous."