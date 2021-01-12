UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Seen Biking 7 Miles From Home In Violation Of COVID-19 Guidelines - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted biking in Olympic Park on Sunday afternoon, some distance away from his official residence in 10 Downing Street, the Evening Standard reported Monday.

This may be in violation of the government's own coronavirus guidelines stipulating that outdoor exercise must be practiced without traveling outside the local area.

The park is 7.5 miles away from the residence and traffic services show that it takes 40 minutes to reach by bike. There are many green areas much closer to the official residence.

Johnson held a cabinet meeting later in the day to discuss the current lockdown.

According to the Standard, Johnson was concerned about the high number of people concentrated in the park. A source told the newspaper that the prime minister brought up how busy the park was with the ministers, purportedly concerned over rule-bending.

The reported bike ride took place the day after the UK crossed topped three million registered COVID-19 cases, with over 81,400 deaths.

Meanwhile, Nadhim Zahawi, parliamentary under-secretary of state for covid-19 vaccine deployment, had earlier urged citizens to steer clear of park visits and outdoor meetings over concerns of rule-bending and lax adherence to guidelines.

