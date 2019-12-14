(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday that London's position on a second referendum on Scottish independence had not changed, and the government believes that in 2014 the region's population clearly spoke out for the future as part of the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Johnson-led conservatives won an absolute majority in the House of Commons in UK general election. The opposition Scottish National Party also showed good results and increased the number of seats. Leader of the party and first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, commenting on the success of the elections, confirmed that her party would raise the issue of a second referendum and the government would not have the opportunity to ignore it. Johnson and Sturgeon had a telephone conversation earlier in the day.

"The Prime Minister made clear how he remained opposed to a second independence referendum, standing with the majority of people in Scotland who do not want to return to division and uncertainty.

He added how the result of the 2014 referendum was decisive and should be respected" the spokesman told reporters.

In October, Sturgeon announced that the Scottish government would ask London for permission to hold a second independence referendum. The first minister has repeatedly said that the regional authorities intended to hold a new referendum in 2020. The UK government has repeatedly said it would not give permission to vote, so that referendum's results be legitimate.

In 2014, Scotland voted in a referendum to maintain the region as part of the United Kingdom. However, in 2016, a referendum on EU membership was held, in which the United Kingdom as a whole voted for withdrawal from the European Union, while Scotland opposed it.