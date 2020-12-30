UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Signs EU Trade Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:38 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday signed a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, acclaiming it as the start of a "wonderful relationship" across the Channel.

"It's an excellent deal for this country but also for our friends and partners," he said at the signing in Downing Street, after EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel earlier had themselves inked the 1,246-page Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

