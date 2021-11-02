UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Slams Current Target On Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:49 PM

UK's Johnson Slams Current Target on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday slammed current targets on aviation sustainable fuel as "pathetic" and claimed the sector can do better than that to reduce carbon emissions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday slammed current targets on aviation sustainable fuel as "pathetic" and claimed the sector can do better than that to reduce carbon emissions.

"The target at the moment is to get to 10% sustainable aviation fuel for the whole world by 2030. How pathetic is that! We can do better than that, folks," Johnson told world leaders attending the high-level segment of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

In his address to an event aimed at rallying more action on green technology, the COP26 host urged participants, including US President Joe Biden, the Duke of Edinburgh and microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, that "we should be far, far more ambitious," after admitting that aviation is a "tough nut to crack.

"

Johnson, who is facing criticism for returning to London by plane and not by train later on Tuesday, claimed that the jet he will be flying in uses 35% sustainable aviation fuel.

He also compared the lack of progress made in the aviation sector regarding fuel to the achievement made by the UK in power generation, noting that when he was a kid, the UK got 80% percent of its power from coal, and today the figure is down to 1% and will be zero by 2024.

