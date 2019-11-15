(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spared no expletives on Friday in painting the Labour 's promise to let people vote on Brexit again as a waste of time that would only cause more deadlock in the country.

"What a complete and utter toxic, tedious, torpid waste of time. Acrimonious, divisive, more deadlock, more division for our country, more dither, more delay," he said at a campaign event.

The United Kingdom is gearing up for a snap general election on December 12, called by the ruling Conservatives to end uncertainty around the terms of the nation's exit from the European Union, possibly by the end of next January.

The main opposition Labour Party has promised to "get Brexit sorted by giving people the final say." It said this would not be a re-run of the 2016 referendum. Instead voters will be asked to choose between leaving with a "sensible deal" and remaining in the EU.