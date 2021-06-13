UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson, South Africa's Ramaphosa Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties - London

UK's Johnson, South Africa's Ramaphosa Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Ties - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have agreed to strengthen the relationship between their two countries, Downing Street said in a press release on Sunday after the pair of leaders met on the margins of the ongoing G7 summit in the English county of Cornwall.

"The Prime Minister met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit in Cornwall. The Prime Minister outlined the importance of the UK's relationship with South Africa and the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen that relationship, including through enhancing our trade partnership and investment links," a press release read.

Johnson is also said to have explained the UK's role in facilitating the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

Additionally, Ramaphosa and Johnson agreed on the need to bolster global vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to the press release.

This year's in-person G7 summit is being held at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, and is set to conclude this afternoon. A communique is expected to be published at 13:00 GMT. 

