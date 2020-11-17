UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Contact With Positive Case - Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19 after he came into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus last week and was told to self-isolate for 14 days, a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19 after he came into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus last week and was told to self-isolate for 14 days, a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

"The PM took a test yesterday and that test was negative, but he will, in accordance with the rules on self-isolation, continue to self-isolate," Johnson�s official spokesman said, as quoted by the LBC radio station website.

The spokesman said the prime minister took a rapid test known as lateral flow test, as part of a mass testing pilot that has been made available for Downing Street staff.

Johnson, who contracted the coronavirus back in March and recovered in April after spending several days in intensive care, said on Monday that he felt "great" and was "bursting with antibodies," but that he would self-isolate for two weeks to comply with the COVID-19 regulations.

The prime minister also said that he will continue to lead the country by Zoom and other means of electronic communication.

On Thursday, Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who later developed COVID-19 symptoms.

