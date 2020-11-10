UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Thanks Vaccine Taskforce Chief For Securing Doses Of COVID Vaccine Candidates

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

UK's Johnson Thanks Vaccine Taskforce Chief for Securing Doses of COVID Vaccine Candidates

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked on Tuesday the chairwoman of the vaccine taskforce and her team for securing in advance millions of doses of the potential Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and other vaccine candidates.

"Huge thanks to Kate Bingham and the Vaccine Taskforce for all their fantastic work in securing 40 million doses of the @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group vaccine and over 300 million doses of other promising vaccine candidates," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech on Monday published the interim results of clinical trials conducted on their vaccine against COVID-19, claiming that their vaccine candidate has been 90 percent effective in preventing people from contracting the disease within 28 days of inoculation.

Johnson gave the announcement a cautious welcome on Monday, warning that it was still "very, very early days" so people cannot rely on it as a solution.

"We have cleared one significant hurdle but there are several more to go before we know the vaccine can be used," he said at a press briefing.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, however, that the National Health Service (NHS) has been asked to prepare for the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 from December.

