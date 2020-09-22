UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson To Address Parliament On COVID-19 As Cases, Deaths Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:59 PM

UK's Johnson to Address Parliament on COVID-19 as Cases, Deaths Surge

K Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement on the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom at the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, the parliament confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement on the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom at the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, the parliament confirmed.

In the business agenda for September 22, shared on the Commons' website, the 12:30 p.m. (11:30 GMT) time slot is reserved for "Ministerial Statements, including on: Covid-19 (Prime Minister)."

The statement will come on the back of an emergency COBRA government meeting, which is usually held in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms, normally Room A, hence the abbreviation.

As reported by Sky news, Johnson is expected to announce a 10 p.m. nationwide curfew for pubs and restaurants and a set of other measures to counter the spread of the virus as UK health officials sounded alarm over the accelerated growth in the number of cases and deaths over the past few weeks.

UK Chief medical officer Chris Whitty and UK Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance warned earlier in the day that the country could face a daily increase of up to 50,000 cases and 200 deaths by mid-October if the government's response remains as it is. They said the number of cases in the UK was currently doubling every seven days.

Johnson is expected to deliver a televised public statement following these developments at 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Parliament United Kingdom September Government Cabinet Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Kingdom&#039 ..

3 seconds ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Saudi King on N ..

8 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

14 seconds ago

World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, ..

1 minute ago

Around 2,500 Volunteers Have Received 1st Componen ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided In Karachi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.