UK's Johnson To Announce COVID-19 Booster Program For Over 50s - Government

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil on Tuesday his plan to manage a likely surge of the COVID-19 pandemic during autumn and winter which include giving a booster jab to people over 50, the government announced

"Today I will set out a clear plan for the autumn and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made," Johnson was quoted as saying ahead of the press conference that he will be leading this afternoon.

According to the official statement, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization has given its final advice on the booster program for the most vulnerable people, so he will be announcing to the public how the third dose will be rolled out.

The booster program for people over 50 is separate to the one already designed for those who are immunocompromised, the government said.

Johnson is also expected to repeal some of the powers that were handed to him in the Coronavirus Act passed by Parliament in March, 2020, including those allowing him to shut down sectors of the economy, impose restrictions to events and gatherings and disrupt education.

However, he would highlight the need to keep in reserve measures such as compulsory mask-wearing in some settings, work from home where possible and social distancing.

