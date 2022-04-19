British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since being fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws by attending a party at his Downing Street office

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since being fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws by attending a party at his Downing Street office.

The embattled Johnson last week became the first modern British leader to be fined for breaking the law, after police ruled he had failed to abide by lockdown curbs in 2020.

But he has weathered the initial storm at the unprecedented sanction and doggedly defied calls to resign, despite the possibility that he could face further penalties as police continue to investigate numerous rule-breaching events.

The 57-year-old can expect a bruising few days now the House of Commons is returning from its Easter break, with MPs demanding to know why he repeatedly insisted to them that no rules had been broken.

Knowingly misleading parliament is a breach of government ministers' code of conduct, which states they should resign as a result -- and opposition lawmakers are adamant he should go.

However, Johnson will reportedly try to sideline the controversy with a "business as usual" mantra this week, which includes a two-day visit to India starting on Thursday.