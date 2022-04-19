UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson To Face MPs' Fury Over 'Partygate'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 06:22 PM

UK's Johnson to face MPs' fury over 'Partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since being fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws by attending a party at his Downing Street office

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since being fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws by attending a party at his Downing Street office.

The embattled Johnson last week became the first modern British leader to be fined for breaking the law, after police ruled he had failed to abide by lockdown curbs in 2020.

But he has weathered the initial storm at the unprecedented sanction and doggedly defied calls to resign, despite the possibility that he could face further penalties as police continue to investigate numerous rule-breaching events.

The 57-year-old can expect a bruising few days now the House of Commons is returning from its Easter break, with MPs demanding to know why he repeatedly insisted to them that no rules had been broken.

Knowingly misleading parliament is a breach of government ministers' code of conduct, which states they should resign as a result -- and opposition lawmakers are adamant he should go.

However, Johnson will reportedly try to sideline the controversy with a "business as usual" mantra this week, which includes a two-day visit to India starting on Thursday.

Related Topics

India Storm Prime Minister Police Business Parliament Visit Turkish Lira 2020 From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

1 minute ago
 IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Rep ..

IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Report

1 minute ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2 ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

1 minute ago
 IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% i ..

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

1 minute ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

1 minute ago
 IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.