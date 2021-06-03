UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson To Face Own Party Revolt Over Foreign Aid Cut - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:56 PM

UK's Johnson to Face Own Party Revolt Over Foreign Aid Cut - Reports

UK Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to slash foreign aid by 0.2 percent could be defeated in Parliament next week after lawmakers from his own party tabled an amendment aimed at reversing a cut that has been described as a death sentence for millions of people around the world, the Daily Mail Online reported on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) UK Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to slash foreign aid by 0.2 percent could be defeated in Parliament next week after lawmakers from his own party tabled an amendment aimed at reversing a cut that has been described as a death sentence for millions of people around the world, the Daily Mail Online reported on Thursday.

The amendment was introduced to the House of Commons, currently adjourned for recess, on Wednesday evening by Conservative lawmaker Andrew Mitchell with the support of another 14 fellow party members, including former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and former Brexit secretary David Davis, and the chairs of eight powerful parliamentary committees.

In November, 2020, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a temporary reduction in the UK aid budget from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of the country's income, citing the negative impact of the pandemic on the national economy.

Five months later, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab set out the allocations for the overseas development assistance spending for 2021-22, confirming the government�s decision to slash 0.2 percent of its annual foreign aid commitment.

The announcement has been met with broad criticism from the charities and non-governmental organizations which claim that the slashing of �4 billion ($5.6 billion) would add up to the suffering of millions of people who depend on UK's foreign aid to survive.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Budget David Mitchell United Kingdom Brexit November 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s principled stance ..

4 minutes ago

Fourth seed Kenin into French Open last 32

4 minutes ago

Penn, Moretti, Audiard in competition at Cannes

4 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 44 Kashmiris in 100 days of c ..

4 minutes ago

Head of Russia's SVR, Belarusian KGB Chief Discuss ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Work With New Israeli Government - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.