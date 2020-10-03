(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday to discuss current post-Brexit negotiations and steps ahead.

The call comes after the EU commission announced steps toward initiating an infringement procedure against the UK in the wake of London's plans to pass a controversial bill that would override parts of the bilateral Brexit agreement.

Johnson's spokesperson said Friday that the leader will be speaking to von der Leyen to "take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps."

The Internal Market Bill, which proposes rolling back some of the commitments the UK made on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, was passed by the House of Commons earlier this week and will go on to face debates and votes in the House of Lords.

According to Johnson, the controversial legislation would ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations in the event current post-Brexit talks are unsuccessful, but the EU has accused the UK of breaching the "good faith" of the withdrawal agreement.

The UK and the EU are in the final round of negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal. If talks fail and no deal is secured by October 15, trade could lapse back to WHO rules.