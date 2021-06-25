UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson To Host Germany's Merkel On July 2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

UK's Johnson to host Germany's Merkel on July 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she visits Britain on July 2, a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she visits Britain on July 2, a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said on Friday.

"This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic," the spokesperson said, explaining that the two leaders would meet at the prime minister's Chequers country residence northwest of London.

Merkel's visit, likely her last before she steps down after 16 years in power, will follow discussions between the pair at this month's G7 summit in Cornwall in southwest England.

Johnson's attempts to sell his vision for post-Brexit Britain at the summit were overshadowed by lingering tensions following Britain's departure from the EU which have framed relations with European leaders, including Merkel, in recent years.

In particular, London has clashed with Brussels and other European capitals over checks on goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK under a protocol, signed separately from the Brexit trade deal agreed in December.

Merkel has also pushed for the 27-member bloc to follow Berlin's lead and to quarantine travellers from Britain to stop the spread of a more transmissible Delta variant strain of the coronavirus first identified in India.

At the G7, Johnson and Merkel also discussed foreign policy related to Russia.

In the last two days, Britain and Russia squared up over a naval incident off the coast of Crimea after Moscow claimed it had fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer in the Black Sea.

An initiative by the German chancellor to arrange direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scuppered on Friday amid particular opposition from eastern European leaders.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Moscow Russia German Visit Brussels London Cornwall Berlin Vladimir Putin Lead Ireland United Kingdom Angela Merkel Brexit July December From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Europe Needs to Have Dialogue With Russia on High- ..

2 minutes ago

EU Proposes to Allocate Extra $3.6Bln to Support S ..

2 minutes ago

Sana Bahadur upset National Champion Komal in DC P ..

2 minutes ago

Cheques given to winners of wheat production compe ..

2 minutes ago

Boy killed in accident in muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Only 0.5% Russians Contract COVID-19 After Getting ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.