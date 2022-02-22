UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson To Make Statement On Sanctions Against Russia After Emergency Meeting - Javid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

UK's Johnson to Make Statement on Sanctions Against Russia After Emergency Meeting - Javid

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) An emergency COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) meeting is now discussing a package of sanctions against Russia and as a result Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement in Parliament, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky news.

Javid added that the United Kingdom would impose sanctions on Russia, in particular on the people responsible for the violation of international law.

The COBRA also discuss the continuation of military support for Ukraine, the minister added.

According to him, Russian tanks were spotted in eastern Ukraine, from which "you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence United Kingdom From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

17 minutes ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

28 minutes ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

56 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

1 hour ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>