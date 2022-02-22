(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) An emergency COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) meeting is now discussing a package of sanctions against Russia and as a result Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement in Parliament, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky news.

Javid added that the United Kingdom would impose sanctions on Russia, in particular on the people responsible for the violation of international law.

The COBRA also discuss the continuation of military support for Ukraine, the minister added.

According to him, Russian tanks were spotted in eastern Ukraine, from which "you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics from Ukraine.