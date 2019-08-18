(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday in Berlin, German tabloid Tz reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert confirmed the date of the upcoming meeting.

The talks will be focused on the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

Earlier in the week, media reported that Johnson was going to meet Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron next week. On Friday, Seibert said that meeting between Merkel and Johnson on Brexit would be held "very soon," without specifying a date.