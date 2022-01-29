LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, a source told Sputnik.

"The Prime Minister will continue to spearhead diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis next week, with a call with President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin and a trip to the region in the coming days," the source said.