UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Transferred From Intensive Care To Regular Ward - Downing Street

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

UK's Johnson Transferred From Intensive Care to Regular Ward - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward on Thursday evening, he is in a good mood, a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," the spokesperson said.

Johnson is in "extremely good spirits," he said.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

43 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

16 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

46 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

51 minutes ago

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Could Push Half Billion People Into Po ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.