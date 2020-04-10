(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward on Thursday evening, he is in a good mood, a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," the spokesperson said.

Johnson is in "extremely good spirits," he said.