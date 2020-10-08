UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy Finish Talks In London, Sign Free Trade Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

UK's Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy Finish Talks in London, Sign Free Trade Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed an agreement for political, free trade and strategic partnership between their respective countries following talks in London, the UK prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy's two-day official visit to the United Kingdom began on Wednesday.

"Today PM @BorisJohnson and President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine signed the Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement. We're strengthening the UK-Ukraine relationship and formalising the UK's commitment to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the 10 Downing said on Twitter.

Johnson, in an own Twitter post, described the United Kingdom as Ukraine's "most fervent supporter," vowing London's commitment to "upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"

Zelenskyy, in turn, commended especially the trade and economic components of the agreement as well as his UK counterpart's sense of humor.

"Glad to meet @BorisJohnson! We can make Ukrainian-British bilateral relations stronger by boosting our economic connections and trade. Always appreciate people with good humour," he said on Twitter.

The UK-Ukraine trade amounts to 1.5 billion Pounds ($1.9 billion) per year. The agreement will likely give it a fresh boost by introducing a comprehensive preferential free trade deal covering goods, services, and tariffs and quotas.

The UK, which has allocated over 40 million pounds in funding to Ukraine this year, has also pledged Zelenskyy a further 5 million pounds in humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Twitter Visit London United Kingdom Post Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees o ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Exe ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

27 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

42 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.