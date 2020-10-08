MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed an agreement for political, free trade and strategic partnership between their respective countries following talks in London, the UK prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy's two-day official visit to the United Kingdom began on Wednesday.

"Today PM @BorisJohnson and President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine signed the Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement. We're strengthening the UK-Ukraine relationship and formalising the UK's commitment to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the 10 Downing said on Twitter.

Johnson, in an own Twitter post, described the United Kingdom as Ukraine's "most fervent supporter," vowing London's commitment to "upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"

Zelenskyy, in turn, commended especially the trade and economic components of the agreement as well as his UK counterpart's sense of humor.

"Glad to meet @BorisJohnson! We can make Ukrainian-British bilateral relations stronger by boosting our economic connections and trade. Always appreciate people with good humour," he said on Twitter.

The UK-Ukraine trade amounts to 1.5 billion Pounds ($1.9 billion) per year. The agreement will likely give it a fresh boost by introducing a comprehensive preferential free trade deal covering goods, services, and tariffs and quotas.

The UK, which has allocated over 40 million pounds in funding to Ukraine this year, has also pledged Zelenskyy a further 5 million pounds in humanitarian aid.