LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that his government will bring forward a new "Brexit Freedoms" Bill, which he said would make it easier to overhaul the "outdated" European Union laws retained after the UK withdrawal from the bloc two years ago.

"Our new Brexit Freedoms Bill will end the special status of EU law in our legal framework and ensure that we can more easily amend or remove outdated EU law in future," Johnson said in a statement.

Arguing that the proposed legislation "will further unleash the benefits of Brexit," the prime minister said that it will cut £1 billion ($1.3 billion) of "red tape" for UK businesses, so they could spend more of their money "investing, innovating and creating jobs."

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020, but retained many of the regional bloc's laws.