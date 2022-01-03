UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Urged To Make New Year's Commitments To Tackle Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Several conservation groups in the UK have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make new commitments this year to tackle climate change and maintain momentum gained at the November Climate Summit in Glasgow, one such group confirmed on Monday

"The Wildlife Trusts, along with our friends @NationalTrust, @Natures_Voice and @WoodlandTrust think it's time the Prime Minister took serious steps to tackle climate change!," the group wrote on Twitter.

The proposed resolutions are outlined in a letter to Johnson and include restoring and protecting peatlands, increasing protection for the marine environment to harness its carbon-storing potential, raising reforestation targets in line with the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee, and making it obligatory for climate risks and hazards to be taken into account in all public decision-making.

They also want the prime minister to embed climate and nature objectives in agricultural support schemes and ensure that the UK's protected sites network includes habitats, species, environments and the carbon stored in them.

"2022 needs to be the year when the government steps up with renewed commitments and investment. There's still a huge gulf between rhetoric and reality to tackle climate change," Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett was quoted as saying.

According to Bennett, the world needs to reduce carbon emissions more and faster, and ensure nature recovers across 30% of land and sea by the end of the decade.

