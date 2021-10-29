UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Urges Xi To Take Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:31 PM

UK's Johnson urges Xi to take climate action ahead of COP26

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged China's President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to take "concrete action" on climate change as they spoke by phone ahead of the upcoming COP26 talks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged China's President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to take "concrete action" on climate change as they spoke by phone ahead of the upcoming COP26 talks.

The pair discussed "a range of issues, including action to address the climate crisis ahead of COP26, global trade and economic cooperation, and security and human rights", according to a press release from Johnson's Downing Street office.

Johnson's government is hosting the two-week UN summit in Glasgow from Sunday, but Xi will not be attending.

China did, however, on Thursday renew its emissions cutting plan with a promise that its carbon pollution would peak before 2030.

"The prime minister acknowledged China's new Nationally Determined Contribution and welcomed their work on the COP15 Biodiversity Summit," said Johnson's office.

"He emphasized the importance of all countries stepping up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and taking concrete action to cut emissions and expedite the transition to renewable energy, including phasing out coal." As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years.

Beijing's new submission to the UN confirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash emissions intensity -- or emissions per unit of economic output -- by more than 65 percent.

But there is little detail of how China, the world's biggest polluter, will achieve its goals.

Many had hoped for China to wean itself off coal and peak emissions much earlier than 2030, and reduce pollution from heavy industries such as cement, steel and aluminium over the next five years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations China Paris Glasgow Sunday 2015 All From Government Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039 ..

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039;s National Day celebrations a ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death ..

Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death

1 minute ago
 Man held for kidnapping a girl

Man held for kidnapping a girl

1 minute ago
 Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

1 minute ago
 Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through ..

Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through staging protests: Usman Buzdar ..

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of cou ..

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.