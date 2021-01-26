UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to visiting India later this year as part of efforts to establish a "quantum leap" in bilateral relations between London and New Delhi

"I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and I have both pledged to achieve," Johnson said in a Republic Day message to India that was published online.

The prime minister also noted the collaborative work being undertaken between Indian and UK scientists to produce vaccines against COVID-19.

The Serum Institute of India is currently producing a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford under the brand name Covishield.

Johnson recently extended an invitation to Modi to visit the planned in-person G7 summit to be held in the United Kingdom this coming June.

On January 5, one day after announcing the start of a new nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in England, Johnson informed Modi that he would have to cancel a trip to India scheduled for later in the month in order to oversee the country's response to the pandemic.