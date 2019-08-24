UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson 'very Worried' About Trade, Tariffs 'not The Way To Proceed'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:38 PM

UK's Johnson 'very worried' about trade, tariffs 'not the way to proceed'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "very concerned" about the trade tensions between the US and China, saying their tit-for-tat tariff hikes were harmful for the global economy

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "very concerned" about the trade tensions between the US and China, saying their tit-for-tat tariff hikes were harmful for the global economy.

"I am very concerned. The UK is at risk of being implicated in this. This is not the way to proceed," he told reporters on the plane to the G7 summit in Biarritz.

"I want to see a dialling down of tensions."

