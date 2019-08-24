(@imziishan)

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "very concerned" about the trade tensions between the US and China , saying their tit-for-tat tariff hikes were harmful for the global economy.

"I am very concerned. The UK is at risk of being implicated in this. This is not the way to proceed," he told reporters on the plane to the G7 summit in Biarritz.

"I want to see a dialling down of tensions."