LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Friday that all those involved in the recent attack on London Bridge will be "hunted down" and punished, and noted the bravery of the citizens who disarmed and grappled to the ground the attacker before police arrived to the scene.

Earlier in the day, Met Police said a man had stabbed several people on London Bridge in the UK capital. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed that the suspect had been shot dead on the spot, while the incident was classified as a terrorist attack. A video published on social media appeared to show several passers-by tackling a man holding a knife to the ground before a police officer shot at him.

"Clearly, the Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigations, and I can assure you, assure everyone, that anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and brought to justice," the prime minister vowed.

Johnson stressed that all those people who helped to disarm the attacker "represent the very best" of the United Kingdom.

"I also want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect lives of others. For me, they represent the very best of our country, and I thank them on behalf of all of our country," Johnson said.

Earlier in the day, Basu noted that strengthened police patrols would be deployed on London streets after the incident, while cordons would temporarily remain around the site. He said that the police also believed that a hoax explosive device was attached to the suspect's body.