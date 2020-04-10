UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, already walks around his ward and talks with doctors, a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, already walks around his ward and talks with doctors, a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"The PM has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery.

He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received," the spokesperson said.