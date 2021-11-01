UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday compared world leaders attending the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow to fictional movie character James Bond, saying that like the famous British spy, they are now strapped to a "doomsday device" with just little time to save the Earth

"We're in roughly the same position, my fellow global leaders, as James bond today...The tragedy is this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real," Johnson said

In his keynote speech, the UK prime minister claimed that "we have the technology and can find the finance" but that the question was "whether we have the will.

"

He also warned that world leaders "will not escape the crowds of young people" if they fail to take action to tackle climate change at COP26, which is seen as one of the last chances to implement meaningful steps to limit global temperature at 1,5 degrees in compliance with the 2015 Paris Agreement.